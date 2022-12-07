GREENVILLE, S.C. — Led by Jaden House’s 29 points, the High Point Panthers defeated the Furman Paladins 85-82. The Panthers moved to 8-1 with the victory and the Paladins dropped to 6-3.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.