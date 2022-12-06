Top 50 at end of year looms and Oosthuizen needs a big week

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — The end of the year is approaching and that could mean Masters invitations are in the mail. Augusta National has not said if if its criteria will be changed in the wake of rival LIV Golf. Players in the top 50 in the world at the end of the year have historically been invited. Talor Gooch and Jason Kokrak look like they’ll stay in the top 50. Louis Oosthuizen dropped out this week. But the South African is playing the Alfred Dunhill Championship this week and has a chance to get in. They hope to be able to see the 13th hole at Augusta National that now measures 545 yards.

