Rockets outlast 76ers in 2 OTs; Harden 4 for 19 in return

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 27 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 24 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers as James Harden struggled through his return from injury. Harden had 21 points but shot 4 for 19 from the field in his first game since Nov. 2. Coach Doc Rivers said Harden, who spent just more than eight seasons with the Rockets before being traded to Brooklyn in January 2021, would be on a minutes restriction in his return. But Harden didn’t seem to be limited much, and played 39 minutes.

