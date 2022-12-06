New Mexico State hiring investigator to probe fatal shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University says it is hiring an external, third-party investigator to review the events surrounding last month’s fatal shooting of a student from a rival university. UNMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia says Aggies power forward Mike Peake has been suspended indefinitely from the basketball team in connection with the Nov. 19 shooting. Peake hasn’t been charged in the pre-dawn shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque hours before the host Lobos were to play the Aggies. UNMS officials say the review of the events surrounding the shooting will be separate from the legal investigation currently being led by New Mexico State Police.

