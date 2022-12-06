Jones’ career-high 28 points lead Grizzlies past Heat 101-93

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had a career-high 28 points and 10 assists to lead the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies a 101-93 victory over Miami Heat. Santi Aldama added 18 points and Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points for Memphis, which played without leading scorer Ja Morant and several other key players. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jimmy Butler, who had only one field goal in the first half, scored 18, and Caleb Martin finished with 16 points for the Heat.

