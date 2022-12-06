Ake expects tough time marking teammate Álvarez at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Nathan Ake finds it difficult marking Julián Álvarez in training at Manchester City. He’s expecting his task to be even harder when they go head to head at the World Cup on Friday. Álvarez has broken into Argentina’s team at the World Cup and will be looking to score for the third straight game in a meeting with Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Ake is a regular in the Dutch defense and know he has more than just Lionel Messi to deal with. Ake says of Álvarez: “He’s very sharp, a good finisher. So it will be tough to face him.

