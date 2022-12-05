Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. returning for 2023 season

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. says he will return to the school for his sixth and final season of eligibility in 2023. Penix announced his decision on social media and it was a surprising one at that. Penix was the national leader in passing this season, throwing for 4,354 yards and led Washington’s turnaround. The No. 12-ranked Huskies went 10-2 in the regular season, finished tied for second in the Pac-12 and will face No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl. Penix will have a chance at setting Washington’s single-season record for yards passing in the bowl game.

