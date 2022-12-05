Uruguay players charged for confronting World Cup referee

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Four Uruguay players have been charged with offensive behavior by FIFA for their angry pursuit of the referee after being eliminated from the World Cup. FIFA says the Uruguayan soccer federation also faces an extra charge of discrimination. The Uruguay team thought it should have been awarded a penalty kick in stoppage time of its 2-0 victory over Ghana on Friday. One more goal would have seen Uruguay advance. FIFA says Edinson Cavani, José María Giménez, Diego Godín and Fernando Muslera face disciplinary cases for “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play” and misconduct.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.