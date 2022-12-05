Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after home break-in
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England forward Raheem Sterling has left the team’s World Cup camp in Qatar and returned to Britain after a break-in at his home. The 27-year-old Chelsea player missed England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal in the round of 16 and it was not known if he would be back for the quarterfinal match against France. England coach Gareth Southgate says the team is giving Sterling “time to try to resolve that or be there for his family.”