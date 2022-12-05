Poland finds its true level at World Cup, beaten by the best
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Poland heads home from the World Cup as the latest team unable to resist an inspired Kylian Mbappé. The France superstar dominated in 3-1 win over Poland in the round of 16. It meant back-to-back losses against the game’s icons. Lionel Messi and Argentina won 2-0 against Poland in the last round of group-stage games. Poland looked over-matched at the highest level and unable to create enough chances for its scoring great Robert Lewandowski. Still, Poland did reach the round of 16 for the first time in 36 years