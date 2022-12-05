Northwestern beats No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 20 points and Northwestern beat No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Sunday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Chase Audige added 15 points and Ty Berry had 13 for Northwestern (6-3). Mady Sossoko and A.J. Hoggard each had 12 points for Michigan State (5-3) and Joey Hauser added 10. The Spartans have lost two in a row, falling to Notre Dame earlier in the week. Hoggard cut Northwestern’s lead to 64-63 with 46 seconds left. After a timeout, Buie scored on a layup with 23 seconds left.

