No. 4 Arizona rebounds from first loss, beats winless Cal

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo combined for 42 points and 19 rebounds, and No. 4 Arizona bounced back from its first loss by holding off winless California 81-68. Tubelis had 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Ballo made 7 of 10 shots en route to 17 points, with seven rebounds and four blocks. The Wildcats were coming off an 81-66 loss Thursday at Utah, just their fifth in 44 games under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd. They shot below 50% for the second consecutive game Sunday, going 4 of 20 from 3-point range after a 4-of-28 performance at Utah.

