SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association has opened its first international office in the Dominican Republic. It is located in the Torre Sarasota Center in Santo Domingo. The MLBPA says the goal is “increasing the level of support provided throughout players’ playing and post-playing careers.”

