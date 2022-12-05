Davis scores 55 points, leads Lakers over Wizards 130-119

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 55 points on sizzling 22-of-30 shooting and added 17 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers over the Washington Wizards 130-119. After scoring 44 points against Milwaukee in his previous game, Davis came close to his career-high of 59 against Detroit in 2016. Davis was 2 of 3 on 3-pointers and made all nine of his foul shots. LeBron James had 29 points for the Lakers. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games while trying to extricate themselves from a 2-10 start. Washington lost leading scorer and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to an undisclosed injury with 8:31 to play in the first quarter. Beal sat on the bench after an early substitution, talked with a trainer, then went to the locker room. He did not return.

