Burrow tops Mahomes again, rallies Bengals past Chiefs 27-24

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Samaje Perine rushed for a season-high 106 yards and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in their first meeting since the Bengals prevailed in last season’s AFC championship game. Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs missed their chance to avenge two losses to Burrow and Cincinnati last season. The Bengals beat the Chiefs last Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title, then won four weeks later in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl. On Sunday, Burrow threw a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass to Chris Evans with 8:54 remaining.

