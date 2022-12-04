Tennessee facing ACC champ Clemson in Orange Bowl on Dec. 30

High-powered Tennessee will play Atlantic Coast Conference champion Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. It’s the seventh Orange Bowl appearance for Clemson and the fifth for Tennessee. The programs haven’t played since Clemson topped the Volunteers in the Peach Bowl to end the 2003 season. Clemson is trying to become the sixth school to win at least five Orange Bowls. Volunteers coach Josh Heupel was the winning quarterback at the Orange Bowl to end the 2000 season, when he and Oklahoma topped Florida State to clinch the national championship.

By The Associated Press

