Southern Cal, Riley headed to Cotton Bowl to play Tulane

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Southern California is going to the Cotton Bowl after missing its chance to get into the College Football Playoff. The Trojans will play American Athletic Conference champion Tulane on Jan. 2. The Trojans lost the Pac-12 championship game when they were in line for a spot in the four-team playoff. They instead will play the highest-ranked Group of Five team. The Green Wave were 16th in the final CFP rankings, six spots behind Southern Cal. It is a matchup of 11-2 teams. Tulane was 2-10 last season, while the Trojans have made a seven-win improvement in coach Lincoln Riley’s debut.

