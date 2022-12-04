Skip to Content
No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue 43-22 for Big Ten crown

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Edwards ran for 185 yards and a score, J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and No. 2 Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night for its second straight Big Ten title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed. College football’s winningest program has the first 13-win season in school history. Two more victories would give the Wolverines (13-0, No. 2 CFP) their first national championship since 1997. And with injured star Blake Corum sidelined by a season-ending left knee injury, Edwards stole the show for the second straight week. Purdue dropped to 8-5.

