HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jordan Nesbitt had 23 points, Russell Dean scored 20 and Hampton defeated Howard 74-65. Nesbitt and Dean both sank 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Pirates (2-6), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Nesbitt added eight rebounds and five steals. Dean handed out five assists. Jelani Williams topped the Bison (4-7) with 15 points.

