Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of the second. The right wing broke the Maple Leafs record set by Darryl Sittler in 1977-78 and matched by Eddie Olczyk in 1989-90. The NHL record is 51 games, set by Wayne Gretzky (1983-84).

