Mariota’s future unclear as Falcons drop to 5-8

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota doesn’t know how much longer he will be the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. Having overseen four losses in the last five weeks, Mariota played perhaps his worst game of the season in Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. His numbers weren’t good, completing 13 of 25 passes for 167 yards and a 72.7 passer rating. His game-clinching interception with 35 seconds to go ended the Falcons’ chance at a comeback and left the team with one touchdown scored in the last six-plus quarters. Mariota wasn’t ready to declare himself unfit to keep starting as some fans clamor for rookie Desmond Ridder to get a chance heading into a bye week.

