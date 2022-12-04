Hurts has 3 TD passes plus TD run, Eagles beat Titans 35-10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts strengthened his MVP bid by throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Tennessee Titans 35-10. A.J. Brown caught two touchdowns against his former team. Hurts has led the Eagles to an 11-1 start, their first time with that record since 2004 and the fourth time in franchise history. The speedy, sure-armed QB set a career high with 29 total touchdowns and had his third career game with four total TDs. The Eagles’ defense was first-rate, too, bottling up Derrick Henry and limiting Ryan Tannehill to 141 passing yards. Tennessee has lost two straight.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.