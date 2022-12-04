Christensen scores 20 as Utah Tech drops Weber State 77-65

OGDEN, Utah — Tanner Christensen’s 20 points helped Utah Tech defeat Weber State 77-65. Christensen had eight rebounds and five assists for the Trailblazers (4-5). Isaiah Pope scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Jacob Nicolds was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. Steven Verplancken Jr. led the Wildcats (2-6) with 15 points. Dillon Jones added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

