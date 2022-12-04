AKRON, Ohio — Led by Xavier Castaneda’s 17 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Muskingum Fighting Muskies 80-33 on Sunday. The Zips are now 4-4 with the win and the Fighting Muskies fell to 0-6.

