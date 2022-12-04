AP source: Liberty hiring Coastal Carolina coach Chadwell

Liberty is hiring Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell to replace Hugh Freeze as the Flames’ head football coach. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that a deal was done but spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement from Liberty was still in the works. Freeze left Liberty after four years to accept the same position at Auburn. Chadwell has guided the Chanticleers to a 31-6 record the last three season and consecutive bowl games. The Chants also appeared at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 but have lost their last two games.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.