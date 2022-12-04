Andrew Mangiapane scores twice, Flames beat Capitals 5-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday night. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary and Mikael Backlund had assists. Dan Vladar stopped 27 shots. Conor Sheary and John Carlson scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren allowed two goals on nine shots after taking over for injured starter Darcy Kuemper with 3:51 left in the second period. Kuemper stopped 24 of 26 shots. Washington star Alex Ovechkin played in his 1,300th NHL game. He’s the 14th player to reach that number with one team. He’s a game away from tying Sergei Gonchar for the second-most games in the NHL by a Russian.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.