49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken left foot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco’s first drive. He went into the injury tent before being taken by cart to the locker room. The NFC West-leading Niners ruled him out for at least the rest of the game, and coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo’s foot was broken after the game.

