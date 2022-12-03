Young sidelined with sore shoulder, the latest Hawks injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young was scratched from the lineup with right shoulder soreness, the latest blow to the injury-riddled Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks were already without John Collins and De’Andre Hunter for the game Friday after MRIs on both players confirmed the injuries. Collins has a left ankle sprain and will miss at least two weeks, and Hunter a right hip flexor strain that will sideline him for at least one week. Young ranks 10th in the NBA with 27.8 points per game, and second in assists with a 9.6 average. He led the league last season in total points and total assists. Denver, which has won four straight, received some good news before tipoff when guard Jamal Murray was listed as available despite a right quadriceps contusion.

