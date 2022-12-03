Whittingham’s legacy grows with second straight Pac-12 title
By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Utah’s Kyle Whittingham doesn’t care what conversation he’s involved in when it comes to the chatter of today’s top college football coaches. But after his Utes dismantled College Football Playoff-hopeful USC 47-24 in Friday’s Pac 12 championship, it may be time to place his name alongside those considered today’s greats. Utah, which was playing in its fourth Pac 12 championship over the last five seasons, is bowl eligible for the 14th time under Whittingham, the longest-tenured coach int he Pac 12 and second-longest at the same school in the FBS.