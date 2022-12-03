UConn opens Big East play with 98-53 victory over Providence

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin scored 18 points apiece and No. 3 UConn beat Providence 98-53 Friday night in the Big East Conference opener for both teams. Azzi Fudd scored 17 points, Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 12 assists — her fourth straight game with at least 10 assists — for unbeaten UConn (6-0). Grace Efosa scored 11 points and Logan Cook finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Providence (6-3).

