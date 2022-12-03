Suarez a World Cup great for Uruguay, ‘the devil’ for others

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Uruguay’s agonizing elimination from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana is expected to be the last international game for Luis Suarez. It will end the international career of one of soccer’s most divisive characters. Suarez is adored in Uruguay and at his height he was one of the best strikers in the world. He brought joy to his teams but also provoked strong reactions at the other end of the spectrum. He is still loathed in Ghana for causing one of the most contentious moments in World Cup history.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.