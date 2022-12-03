Stephens scores 26, Chattanooga beats Gardner-Webb 82-71

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Jake Stephens had 26 points in Chattanooga’s 82-71 win over Gardner-Webb. Stephens added nine rebounds and five blocks for the Mocs. Dalvin White scored 12 points and added five assists and Jamaal Walker had 10 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs were led in scoring by Julien Soumaoro, who finished with 14 points and five steals. Anthony Selden had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Gardner-Webb also got 14 points from DQ Nicholas. It was Gardner-Webb’s first home game this season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.