Spain coach Luis Enrique opens up at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Bicycle rides. Streaming sessions. Instagram posts. Honest talks about sex, politics and his late daughter. Spain’s Luis Enrique has opened up at the World Cup. The 52-year-old coach has been more accessible than ever in Qatar. He is showing his lighter side and giving unprecedented insights about himself. The coach used to be seen as one of the most uptight in soccer but has been going out of his way to connect with fans and talk about the most varied and controversial subjects.

