Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the last six games, 117-116. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four games. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with the Wizards trailing by one. Kristaps Porzingis had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards.

