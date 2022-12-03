Rockets rally from 16 down to beat Booker, Suns 122-121

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Green scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half and the Houston Rockets overcame a 16-point deficit to stun the short-handed Phoenix Suns 122-121 on Friday night. Houston won after blowing a six-point lead in the final two minutes. Devin Booker and Cameron Payne made back-to-back 3-pointers to tie it at 121, but the Rockets pushed ahead by a point when Green made one of two free throws with 28.8 seconds remaining. That set up a frantic final possession that included four missed shots by the Suns, including a 16-foot jumper by Booker at the buzzer. Booker led the Suns with 41 points on 15-of-25 shooting.

