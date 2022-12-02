Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated
By GERALD IMRAY
AP Sports Writer
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana. The result also knocked Ghana out of the competition. Suarez played a key role in both of Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s first-half goals. Uruguay was in a position to advance until a late goal gave South Korea a 2-1 win over Portugal in the other Group H game. That meant Uruguay needed to score one more goal in the final minutes of its game to advance. It didn’t and Suarez was distraught on the sidelines after being substituted in likely his last World Cup appearance.