Texas State hires Incarnate Word coach Kinne to lead Bobcats

Texas State has hired Incarnate Word coach G.J. Kinne to lead a Sun Belt program that has had only one winning season since moving up to the FBS in 2012. The 34-year-old former Tulsa quarterback has made a fast rise in coaching since ending his professional career in 2017. After three years as an offensive analyst at SMU, Arkansas and the Philadelphia Eagles, Kinne became offensive coordinator at Hawaii in 2020. Texas State said Kinne signed a five-year contract. Terms were not immediately released.

