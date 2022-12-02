Spain in recovery mode after losing to Japan at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s not how Spain imagined reaching the knockout phase of the World Cup: finishing the group stage with a loss and having to rely on other teams to help it advance. Spain survived but heads into the round of 16 against Morocco with bruised confidence after losing 2-1 to Japan. A draw in the final group game would have been enough to send Spain through to the round of 16. But coach Luis Enrique says Spain went into “collapse mode” and was in danger of an embarrassing early elimination. Now La Roja has to go into recovery mode ahead of its match against Morocco in the last 16 on Tuesday.

