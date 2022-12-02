Questions linger as Patriots’ offense falls short again

FOXBOROUGH, Mass, (AP) — Quarterback Mac Jones was adamant his expletive-laced tirade on the sideline during the Patriots’ 24-10 loss to Buffalo was about motivating himself and not an emotional plea about the play-calling or directed at his coaches. What does seem clear is his vocal outburst had an undertone: He wants the training wheels to be removed from the offense. Time is running out to get things right. At 6-6 and back in last place in the AFC East following its loss to the Bills, New England’s season is now officially on the brink with five games to play.

