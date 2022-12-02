No. 20 Maryland upsets No. 7 Notre Dame at the buzzer, 74-72

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 31 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to lead No. 20 Maryland to a 74-72 victory over seventh-ranked Notre Dame on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Irish guard Sonia Cintron’s layup had tied the game with 15 seconds left off before Maryland held for the last shot. Miller hit a contested mid-range jumper just before time expired to give the Terrapins a victory over a top-10 opponent. It was the 15th lead change of the game.Miller also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with five assists. Shyanne Sellers added 17 points. Maryland (7-2) picked up its first win over Notre Dame (6-1) since 2007.

