Neymar joins teammates to watch Brazil’s game at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Injured Brazil forward Neymar is at Lusail Stadium to watch Brazil’s match against Cameroon at the World Cup. It is the first time Neymar has joined his teammates at a match since injuring his right ankle last week in Brazil’s opener against Serbia. Neymar was the only player who stayed at the team hotel in the match against Switzerland on Monday. He had stayed behind undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his foot. Right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro also joined the team at Lusail Stadium even though they also won’t play because of injuries.

