‘Little Pep’ Gvardiol coming up big for Croatia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The fact that Croatia conceded only one goal in its three group games at the World Cup is largely down to the performance of Joško Gvardiol. The 20-year-old Gvardiol is fast becoming the most sought-after center back in Europe because of his timely tackles and physical presence. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić says Gvardiol is already “the best defender in the world.” Up next for Gvardiol and Croatia is a match in the round of 16 on Monday against a Japan squad that is coming off an inspiring victory over Spain and managed to advance ahead of four-time champion Germany.

