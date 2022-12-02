Josh Allen throws for 2 TDs, Bills beat Patriots 24-10
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots 24-10 for their first AFC East victory of the season. Devin Singletary had a 1-yard touchdown run to help the Bills win their third straight and take a half-game lead in the division over Miami. Buffalo had been 0-2 against division foes. Allen became the first player in NFL history with three seasons of 25 passing TDs and five rushing scores. New England has lost two straight since posting a season-best, three-game win streak.