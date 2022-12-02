CFP deja vu: TCU in third, Ohio State lurking and lobbying

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU is third in the College Football Playoff rankings going into its last game before final four teams are set. Just like in 2014, Ohio State is fifth. The Horned Frogs missed out on the inaugural four-team playoff eight years ago even after a seven-TD win. Ohio State got in and won the national title. Their rankings are the same now, but the scenarios are different. The undefeated Frogs play in the Big 12 championship game Saturday. The Buckeyes missed the Big Ten title game, and can only tout what they had done before losing to Michigan last week.

