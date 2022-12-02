Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
New
Published 8:08 PM

Brazil fans at World Cup show support for soccer great Pelé

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Brazilian fans have shown their support for soccer great Pelé during the national team’s 1-0 Cameroon at the World Cup. The 82-year-old Pelé was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate his cancer medication. Doctors say he has a respiratory infection and will remain in the hospital being treated with antibiotics. Fans displayed a banner with the image of Pelé holding a soccer ball behind one of the goals at Lusail Stadium on Friday. A large image of the Brazil great could be seen on a building near the stadium. The image accompanied the messages “get well soon” and “we love Pelé.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content