Branden Carlson, Utah race past No. 4 Arizona 81-66

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 22 points and Utah handed No. 4 Arizona its first loss of the season, 81-66 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Carlson went 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Rollie Worster had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Utes, and Gabe Madsen and Ben Carlson scored 11 points apiece. Oumar Ballo led Arizona with 22 points and seven rebounds. Azuolas Tubelis added 20 points for the Wildcats, who trailed wire to wire. Arizona struggled to generate a consistent offensive rhythm before halftime against Utah’s stifling defense.

