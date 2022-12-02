Mariners get 2B Kolten Wong from Brewers for Winker, Toro

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have acquired second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. Seattle also receives cash as part of the deal. Milwaukee has been shedding payroll this offseason after going 86-76 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Brewers picked up the $10 million team option on Wong’s contract for 2023 last month, then traded him away. The 32-year-old Wong batted .251 this season and had a career-best 15 homers to go with 47 RBIs and 17 steals in 134 games. But the two-time Gold Glove winner matched a career high with 17 errors. Winker hit .219 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs in 136 games for Seattle.

