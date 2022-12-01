Williams scores 27 points, Thunder push Spurs’ skid to 9

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rookie Jalen Williams scored a season-high 27 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 20-point second-half deficit to hand the San Antonio Spurs their ninth straight loss, 119-111 on Wednesday night. With the Thunder up 113-111, Williams’ short pullup jumper bumped the lead to four with 30.8 seconds to play and put Oklahoma City in control for good. The 6-foot-6 guard made 11 of 15 shots and had six rebounds. Lu Dort scored 23 points and Josh Giddey added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league’s No. 3 scorer with 31.1 points per game, sat out with a bruised hip. Devin Vassell scored 25 points and Keldon Johnson added 19 for the Spurs.

