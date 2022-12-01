Virus-hit England plunders world record 506-4 in 1st test

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Virus-hit England has stamped its aggressive brand of test cricket on its first test in Pakistan in 17 years by amassing a world record 506-4 with four batters smashing hundreds. Zak Crawley hit 122 and Ben Duckett made 107 in a blistering double-century opening stand. Ollie Pope and Harry Brook blazed hundreds in the last session in an astonishing display of power-hitting against an inexperienced Pakistan bowling attack. It is the highest total on the first day of a test match. England also became the fastest team to score 500 runs.

