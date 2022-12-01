Titans rookie doesn’t listen to talk comparing him to Brown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Treylon Burks has been compared to former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown from the moment Tennessee drafted him using the selection gained in the trade that sent Brown to the Eagles. It’s a heavier topic of conversation as the Titans prepare to visit Brown and his new team in Philadelphia on Sunday. It’s simply not an issue for Burks. The rookie says he just doesn’t listen to all the talk. Burks likely will be compared to Brown for the rest of their careers, tied together by the stunning draft night trade in April that sent a Pro Bowl wide receiver to Philadelphia for draft picks including the 18th selection overall.

